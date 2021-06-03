Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $31,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX stock opened at $202.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.