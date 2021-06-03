Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 824 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CMS Energy worth $34,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,956,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $8,623,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.42 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

