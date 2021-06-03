Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 28,602 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of PDC Energy worth $32,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 72,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 3.41. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,298 shares of company stock valued at $717,582. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.85.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

