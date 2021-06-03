Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.06) and the lowest is ($3.51). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($2.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($8.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.52) to ($6.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 35.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 160,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $492.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.13. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.75.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.