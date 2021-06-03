Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.06) and the lowest is ($3.51). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($2.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($8.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.52) to ($6.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Precision Drilling.
Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 35.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:PDS traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 160,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $492.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.13. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.75.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
