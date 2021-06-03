PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $180.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $182.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

