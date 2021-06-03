PotCoin Market Cap Achieves $4.76 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $11,561.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 22.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,822.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.66 or 0.07270633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $713.27 or 0.01837239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.00489108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00177713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.83 or 0.00790326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.92 or 0.00484052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.98 or 0.00440411 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,270,940 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

