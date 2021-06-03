Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Trading Up 6%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) shares were up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 1,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 323,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of analysts have commented on PSTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Poseida Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $533.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $165,117.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,294.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,326 shares of company stock worth $1,303,487 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 289,976 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 29,621 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,970,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 65,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.