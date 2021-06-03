Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 9.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $43,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $495.56. 41,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $491.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $310.16 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

