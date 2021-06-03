Portland Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.9% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 158.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,224.40. 182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,194.53. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $880.59 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $105,965,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

