Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 415 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 267,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,289,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.24. 5,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.76. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

