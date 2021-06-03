Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 230 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Hershey by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in The Hershey by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198,861 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,135. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.69. 6,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,818. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $175.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

