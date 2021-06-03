Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 127,795 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 127.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,795 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for 1.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,069,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 562,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 325.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 203,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.64. 336,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $30.68.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.