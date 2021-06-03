Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Trading Up 4.9%

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.87 and last traded at $30.51. Approximately 49,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 12,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portage Biotech stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Portage Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.