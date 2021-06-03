Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Trading Up 4.9%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.87 and last traded at $30.51. Approximately 49,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 12,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portage Biotech stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Portage Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

