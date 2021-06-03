Poehling Capital Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHVI. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VI alerts:

Shares of Gores Holdings VI stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.