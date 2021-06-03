Poehling Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 76,049 Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV)

Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of FTIV opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.