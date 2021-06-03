pNetwork Market Cap Hits $36.16 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, pNetwork has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $36.16 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00003035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00081438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.35 or 0.01020216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.31 or 0.09524835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050595 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 77,055,918 coins and its circulating supply is 31,868,454 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

