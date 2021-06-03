PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

NYSE:AGS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 8,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $383.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

