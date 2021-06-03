Pitcairn Co. Sells 262 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Primerica by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after buying an additional 85,799 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.56. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

In related news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $175,142.00. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,387.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,172. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

