Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,344 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $62,480,000 after buying an additional 275,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LUV opened at $60.87 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

