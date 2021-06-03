Pitcairn Co. Purchases 24,641 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,144 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,561 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 513,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 168,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

BBVA opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.39.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

