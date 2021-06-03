Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

Agree Realty stock opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

