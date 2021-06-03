Pitcairn Co. Buys Shares of 36,199 Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after buying an additional 642,216 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 493,681 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 70,246 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.