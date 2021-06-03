Pitcairn Co. Buys 932 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 175.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $243.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion and a PE ratio of -63.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400,571 shares of company stock worth $314,859,166.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

