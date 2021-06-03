Pitcairn Co. Acquires 257 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,979,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eaton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,126 shares of company stock worth $3,520,706 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $145.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.