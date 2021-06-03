Pitcairn Co. Acquires 1,620 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $155.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.72, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.