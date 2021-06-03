Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the April 29th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 56.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 254.0% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

