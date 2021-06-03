Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the April 29th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 56.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 254.0% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

