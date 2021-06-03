Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,332 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $613,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,838. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

