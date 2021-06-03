PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE PZC opened at $10.95 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

