PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $16.21 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91.

In other news, insider Michael Lillard purchased 9,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $213,361.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

