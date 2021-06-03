PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Position Lowered by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PG&E were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 362,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 417,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 92,659 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of PCG opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.37. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

