PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Gap Down to $46.06

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.06, but opened at $41.69. PetMed Express shares last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 24,213 shares changing hands.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.58.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,847,000 after acquiring an additional 412,932 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the first quarter worth $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

