Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Perrigo stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.20. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.