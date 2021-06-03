PepsiCo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 68,549 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,745% compared to the average volume of 3,716 call options.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $148.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.76. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 74.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

