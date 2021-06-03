PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $185,469.03 and $159.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00021304 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00198746 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,182,313 coins and its circulating supply is 44,942,145 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.