Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Declares Dividend of GBX 355

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share on Friday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 5th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PNN opened at GBX 1,073 ($14.02) on Thursday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,193.42 ($15.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a current ratio of 18.53 and a quick ratio of 13.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,027.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.46.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

