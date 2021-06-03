Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.65

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,935 shares of company stock worth $342,956 in the last 90 days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 128,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

