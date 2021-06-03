Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 5.1%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 99,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,010,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $780.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.73.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,696 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,286 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 97,029 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.