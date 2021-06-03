PCM Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

PCM opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCM Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of PCM Fund worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

