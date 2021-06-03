Paytomat Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 49.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a total market cap of $58,483.70 and approximately $23,303.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded down 57.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00069961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00326848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00228482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.07 or 0.01176081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,589.87 or 0.99950836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00033436 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

