Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $8.37

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.72. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 12,133 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The business’s revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 602.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 227,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 420.5% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 67,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 54,784 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

