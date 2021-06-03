PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Sold by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC cut its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of PAR Technology worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAR shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

NYSE PAR opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.49. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

