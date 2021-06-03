Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Upgraded at VTB Capital

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NOVKY stock opened at $213.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.98. Pao Novatek has a fifty-two week low of $122.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25.

Pao Novatek Company Profile

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, methanol, and petrol.

