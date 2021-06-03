Pantos (PAN) Reaches Market Cap of $5.03 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Pantos has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Pantos coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a market cap of $5.03 million and $8,236.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00070248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00328630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00228176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.81 or 0.01178948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,492.83 or 0.99781188 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00033369 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,494,540 coins. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

