Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised shares of Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.00.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS opened at C$40.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.57. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$33.86 and a 1-year high of C$53.30. The stock has a market cap of C$8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total value of C$95,242.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$978,499.92.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.