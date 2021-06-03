PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Shares of PAGS opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.56.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

