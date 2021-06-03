PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $617.00

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 617 ($8.06) and last traded at GBX 605.50 ($7.91), with a volume of 13056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 599 ($7.83).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PageGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 455 ($5.94).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 551.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75.

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 50,409 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22), for a total value of £239,946.84 ($313,492.08).

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

