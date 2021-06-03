Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 8.8% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,754.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,109 shares of company stock valued at $100,133,253. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $24.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,397.22. 12,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,325. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

