Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases 562 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,321 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $247.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $182.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.