Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the April 29th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 298.32% and a return on equity of 25.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Steven P. Novak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,410 shares in the company, valued at $133,760.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

