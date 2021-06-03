Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 78,413 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 78,413 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,137,772.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,996,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,345,456.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 125,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.23. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.64.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

